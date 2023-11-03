Solvay Q3 Underlying Profit Down On Weak Sales; Now Sees FY23 EBITDA At Lower End Of Prior Range

(RTTNews) - Belgian chemical firm Solvay SA (SVYSF.PK, SVYZY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter underlying net profit declined to 340 million euros from last year's 509 million amid a weak demand environment.

Net sales in the third quarter fell 24 percent to 2.75 billion euros from last year's 3.61 billion euros. Net sales declined 20.3 percent organically as expected due to 15 percent lower volumes.

Underlying EBITDA was 702 million euros, down 23.5 percent on a reported basis and 18.5 percent organically.

The underlying EBITDA margin was 25.6 percent, slightly higher than last year's 25.4 percent, despite lower volumes.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, citing the current volume momentum, the company reconfirmed guidance, at the lower end of the prior EBITDA guidance range.

The company previously expected EBITDA of -5 percent to +2 percent organic growth versus 2022.

