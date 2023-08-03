Solvay Q2 results beat expectations, confirms 2023 outlook

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay reported higher-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance for profits.

The group, whose products include base chemicals such as soda ash and specialty polymers used in batteries, said core profit (EBITDA) fell by 8.6% to 790 million euros ($863 million), compared with 766 million euros expected in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

