Solvay price target lowered to EUR 37 from EUR 39 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Solvay (SLVYY) to EUR 37 from EUR 39 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SLVYY:
- Solvay price target raised to EUR 35 from EUR 30 at Berenberg
- Solvay SA Reports Stable Q3 2024 Results
- Solvay price target raised to EUR 28 from EUR 27 at Barclays
- Solvay price target raised to EUR 33 from EUR 32 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.