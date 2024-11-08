Solvay price target lowered to EUR 37 from EUR 39 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Solvay (SLVYY) to EUR 37 from EUR 39 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SLVYY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.