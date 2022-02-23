Markets

Solvay FY21 Underlying EBITDA Rises; Sales Up 17% Organically

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Solvay reported fiscal 2021 underlying EBITDA of 2.36 billion euros, up 21.1% or an increase of 27.0% organically. Underlying EBITDA margin rose to 23.3%, 160 basis points higher than prior year. Underlying net profit was 1.0 billion euros, up 68.3% from prior year. Underlying basic EPS from continuing operations was 10.02 euros compared to 5.81 euros. Full year net sales were 10.10 billion euros, up 12.7%, or an increase of 17.0% organically, driven largely by volumes, and further supported with positive pricing.

On an IFRS basis, profit from continuing operations to shareholders was 943 million euros compared to a loss of 1.12 billion euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 9.09 euros compared to a loss of 10.90 euros. Sales were 11.43 billion euros compared to 9.71 billion euros.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter grew 24% organically, or up 19% excluding one-time gains. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 22.4% from a year ago.

For 2022, the company estimates EBITDA to grow organically by mid-single digits. With the current cycle of growth investments underway, free cash flow is estimated to exceed 650 million euros.

The total proposed dividend of 3.85 euros per share, reflects a 0.10 euros per share increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular