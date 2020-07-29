Solvay beats Q2 sales, earnings despite lower volumes

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay SOLB.BR reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings on Wednesday, thanks to record free cash flow from continuing operations, higher prices and an acceleration of cost-saving measures due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of lithium derivatives for batteries reported free cash flow from continuing operations of 233 million euros for the second quarter, up 89.8% compared to previous year. Free cash flow generation reached a record 435 million euros in the first half of 2020, CEO Ilham Kadri said in a statement.

The company said net sales were down 18% in the April-June period compared to the same period last year, blaming demand declines in its businesses related to the oil and gas, aerospace, automotive and construction sectors.

Solvay, whose products range from base chemicals such as soda ash to speciality polymers, said headwinds were partly offset by growth in businesses related to healthcare, home and personal care, and agri-food, with moderately higher prices across the group.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 29.5% from a year earlier to 439 million euros, above a company-compiled consensus of 427 million euros ($501 million).

The group confirmed it would take a non-cash impairment charge of 1.46 billion euros, which it announced in June, with some 80% of the non-cash impairment related to goodwill from Solvay's $5.5 billion purchase in 2015 of Cytec, a U.S. specialist in aerospace materials and mining chemicals.

Solvay's second-quarter revenue of 2.18 billion euros was also slightly above a consensus forecast of 2.13 billion euros. The company said it expects markets to remain challenging in the next three months before improving in the last quarter of the year.

