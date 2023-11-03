Solvay announces leadership teams ahead of planned split

By Olivier Cherfan and PierreJohn Felcenloben

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Solvay SOLB.BR on Friday announced new leadership teams to be appointed upon its planned split in December, after the Belgian chemicals producer's quarterly sales slumped on lower volumes.

Shareholders will vote on a proposed split into two listed companies on Dec. 8. The de-merger would lead to the creation of specialty chemicals-focused Syensqo, while a company retaining the Solvay name would focus on essential chemicals.

Ilham Kadri, current chief executive of Solvay, will become the CEO of Syensqo, while Philippe Kehren will take the top position at the new Solvay, the company said in a statement.

The group, whose products include base chemicals such as soda ash and specialty polymers used in batteries, said the planned split, announced in March 2022, was on track to be finished in December.

Solvay's third quarter sales fell 20.3% organically to 2.75 billion euros ($2.92 billion) compared to a year earlier, below analysts' estimate of 3.03 billion in a company-compiled consensus, as weakened economic conditions weighed on volumes across its regions and businesses.

The company said it expected annual core earnings (EBITDA) to be at the lower end of its prior guidance range of between a decline of 5% and an increase of 2%.

