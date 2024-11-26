Solvar Limited’s Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited continues its on-market buy-back, purchasing 105,848 ordinary fully paid shares on the latest trading day, adding to a total of over 8.3 million shares bought back to date. This ongoing buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

