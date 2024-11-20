Solvar Limited Updates on Strategic Buy-back Program

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 8,140,765 ordinary fully paid securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 39,990 securities acquired on the prior day. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

