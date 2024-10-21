News & Insights

Solvar Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Strategy

October 21, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 133,130 ordinary shares recently. This strategic move is part of the company’s regular efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. Investors in Solvar Limited might see this as a positive sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

