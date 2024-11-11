Solvar Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 107,857 ordinary fully paid shares in the latest transaction. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

