Solvar Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

Solvar Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 107,857 ordinary fully paid shares in the latest transaction. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.
