Solvar Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

November 11, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 107,857 ordinary fully paid shares in the latest transaction. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

