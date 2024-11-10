Solvar Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has updated its daily buy-back notification, revealing that it repurchased 43,462 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing its total buy-back to 7,773,391 shares. This move indicates the company’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure more effectively and potentially boost shareholder value.

