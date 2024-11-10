News & Insights

Stocks

Solvar Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

November 10, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has updated its daily buy-back notification, revealing that it repurchased 43,462 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing its total buy-back to 7,773,391 shares. This move indicates the company’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure more effectively and potentially boost shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:SVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.