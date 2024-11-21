Solvar Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 8,180,755 shares already repurchased and an additional 74,028 shares bought back recently. This strategy is part of the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

