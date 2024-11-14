News & Insights

Stocks

Solvar Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 14, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, with 48,281 of its ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. The company has been actively repurchasing shares to enhance shareholder value, with a total of 7,997,696 shares bought back before this update.

For further insights into AU:SVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.