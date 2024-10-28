Solvar Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

News & Insights

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the buy-back of 34,913 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 7,213,445 securities bought back to date. This move is part of Solvar’s strategy to enhance shareholder value amidst market dynamics. Investors in the financial markets might find this buy-back activity noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

