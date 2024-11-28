Solvar Limited Updates Investors on Share Buy-Back Progress

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 69,507 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of over 8.4 million shares bought back to date. This strategic move indicates Solvar’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

