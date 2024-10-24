Solvar Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

News & Insights

October 24, 2024

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced the issuance of 639,654 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, issued on October 21, 2024, are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions until further notice. This move highlights Solvar’s commitment to rewarding its workforce, potentially impacting the company’s future market performance.

