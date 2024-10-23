Solvar Limited Director Increases Shareholdings

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Stuart Robertson, a director at Solvar Limited, has increased his indirect holdings in the company by acquiring 23,809 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change boosts his total indirect shareholding to 1,148,795 shares. Such moves often signal potential confidence in the company’s future performance, capturing the interest of stock market watchers.

