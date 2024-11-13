Solvar Limited Announces Progress in Share Buy-back

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 21,094 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 7,976,602 shares bought back so far. This strategic move is part of Solvar’s efforts to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market confidence.

