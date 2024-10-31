Solvar Limited Advances Strategic Stock Buy-back Plan

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

Solvar Limited continues its on-market buy-back initiative, reporting the repurchase of 46,500 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, contributing to a total of over 7.3 million shares bought back. This strategic move is part of the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors keen on stock buy-back trends may find Solvar’s approach noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

