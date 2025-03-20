Solvang Selects Inmarsat's NexusWave For Fleet-Wide Connectivity

(RTTNews) - Inmarsat Maritime, a subsidiary of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), Thursday has partnered with Solvang to equip its fleet with NexusWave, a fully managed bonded connectivity service designed to meet the company's evolving business and crew communication needs.

Solvang's fleet, comprising 27 gas carriers, relies on high-speed satellite connectivity for cloud-based operations, video conferencing, and crew welfare. NexusWave will provide unlimited data, global coverage, and seamless high-speed connectivity, ensuring reliable performance across its vessels.

The NexusWave service integrates LEO, GEO, LTE, and L-band networks into a single bonded connection, delivering download speeds up to 340 Mbps, upload speeds up to 80 Mbps, and 99.9%+ network availability. Real-world tests confirm its ability to maintain stable video conferencing by dynamically adjusting traffic routing.

Solvang representatives emphasized that NexusWave guarantees uninterrupted, high-speed Internet without unexpected costs. Initial feedback from the fleet has been overwhelmingly positive, with reports of faster, more stable connections and zero downtime. Inmarsat Maritime highlighted the service's proven reliability and seamless connectivity, reinforcing its value for modern shipping operations.

