News & Insights

Markets
VSAT

Solvang Selects Inmarsat's NexusWave For Fleet-Wide Connectivity

March 20, 2025 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Inmarsat Maritime, a subsidiary of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), Thursday has partnered with Solvang to equip its fleet with NexusWave, a fully managed bonded connectivity service designed to meet the company's evolving business and crew communication needs.

Solvang's fleet, comprising 27 gas carriers, relies on high-speed satellite connectivity for cloud-based operations, video conferencing, and crew welfare. NexusWave will provide unlimited data, global coverage, and seamless high-speed connectivity, ensuring reliable performance across its vessels.

The NexusWave service integrates LEO, GEO, LTE, and L-band networks into a single bonded connection, delivering download speeds up to 340 Mbps, upload speeds up to 80 Mbps, and 99.9%+ network availability. Real-world tests confirm its ability to maintain stable video conferencing by dynamically adjusting traffic routing.

Solvang representatives emphasized that NexusWave guarantees uninterrupted, high-speed Internet without unexpected costs. Initial feedback from the fleet has been overwhelmingly positive, with reports of faster, more stable connections and zero downtime. Inmarsat Maritime highlighted the service's proven reliability and seamless connectivity, reinforcing its value for modern shipping operations.

VSAT is currently trading at $9.86 or 0.20% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.