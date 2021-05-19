Solutions 30 to issue business update on May 21

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 S30.PA on Wednesday said it would issue a business update on May 21, not May 25 as planned, after France's AMF market regulator urged the technology services group to publish its results.

Shares in Solutions 30, which is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed in Paris, have been suspended since May 10.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.