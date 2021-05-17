Solutions 30 shares still suspended, to update on May 25

To issue update on May 25 after market close

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Technology services company Solutions 30 S30.PA, whose business practices have been criticised by hedge fund Muddy Waters, said it would issue an update next week and that its shares would remain suspended in the meantime.

"Solutions 30 SE will communicate on Tuesday May 25th after market close. In the meantime, the trading of the share remains suspended," the company said on Monday.

Shares in Solutions 30, which is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed in Paris with a market capitalisation of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), have been suspended since May 10. At the time, Solutions 30 said the stock had been suspended pending further communication from the company.

In January, Solutions 30 filed a defamation suit against Muddy Waters in response to the criticism from the U.S.-based hedge fund, which has a "short" position betting on a future fall in Solutions 30's shares.

The website of Solutions 30, which was founded in 2003, says the company has more than 11,000 service engineers who handle tasks such as cable installations and general technical assistance.

