Solutions 30 SE (ENXTPA:S30) Price Target Decreased by 30.92% to 1.34

The average one-year price target for Solutions 30 SE (ENXTPA:S30) has been revised to €1.34 / share. This is a decrease of 30.92% from the prior estimate of €1.94 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.06 to a high of €1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.61% from the latest reported closing price of €1.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solutions 30 SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S30 is 0.01%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.23% to 643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 360K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 30.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S30 by 42.99% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S30 by 0.72% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 65.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S30 by 176.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

