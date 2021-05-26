US Markets

Solutions 30 CEO repeats disagreeing with EY not signing off its accounts

Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Technology services company Solutions 30, whose shares have plummeted over the last two days since they resumed trading, strongly disagrees with accountants EY, who refuses to sign off 2020 results, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"We are fighting for the fair value of our company to be recognised (...) we are in a deep disagreement with EY", Gianbeppi Fortis told BFM Business.

