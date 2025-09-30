Markets
Soluna Partners Canaan To Deploy 20 MW Next-Gen Bitcoin Miners At Wind-Powered Data Center In Texas

September 30, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH), a developer of green data centers, and Singapore-based computer hardware manufacturer Canaan, Inc. (CAN) announced a strategic hosting agreement to deploy 20 megawatts (MW) of Avalon A15 XP Bitcoin miners at Soluna's Project Dorothy in Briscoe County, Texas.

Soluna continues to scale its pipeline of renewable-powered digital infrastructure, while Canaan strengthens its North American mining footprint with additional access to reliable, low-cost, and sustainable energy.

The parties expect to deploy the miners in the first quarter of 2026. Canaan aims to leverage Soluna's modular and cost-efficient infrastructure to power its Avalon fleet using wind energy, further enhancing the sustainability profile of its mining operations.

The 20 MW, about 1 EH/s deployment is part of a broader roadmap for both companies, with Canaan aiming to expand its North American presence amid growing global demand for secure and efficient blockchain infrastructure.

At the same time, Soluna aims to monetize its more than 2.8 GW pipeline of Renewable Computing projects designed to support both Bitcoin mining and AI workloads.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
