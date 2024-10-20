News & Insights

Solstice Minerals Reports Promising Gold Exploration Progress

October 20, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has reported promising progress in gold exploration at its Yarri Project, with notable gold drill hits and ongoing aircore and RC drilling efforts. The company’s strong financial position, bolstered by the sale of the Hobbes tenement, enables it to explore new gold and copper opportunities. With a substantial cash balance, Solstice is strategically positioned to expand its asset base and capitalize on emerging prospects.

