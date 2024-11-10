News & Insights

Solstice Minerals Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 10, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 11, 2024. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Matthew Yates, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting results are likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s management and future prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

