Solstice Minerals Optimizes Yarri Project and Expands Gold Exploration

December 05, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has streamlined its Yarri Project by divesting a non-core exploration license to Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd in exchange for $70,000 in shares and a 1% net smelter royalty. The company, with a strong cash position of $15.8 million, is poised to explore new gold targets and expand its asset base, leveraging its extensive holdings in the Eastern Goldfields. Upcoming drilling results and new exploration efforts at promising sites are expected to enhance shareholder value.

