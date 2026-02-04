Solstice Advanced Materials (SOLS) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 67.34

The average one-year price target for Solstice Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:SOLS) has been revised to $67.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of $60.37 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.63% from the latest reported closing price of $66.26 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,682K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 755K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 459K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 432K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Covea Finance holds 305K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.