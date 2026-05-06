Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (SOLS) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $85 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $991 million from $897 million last year.

Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $991 Mln vs. $897 Mln last year.

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