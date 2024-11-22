Solstad Offshore Reduces Debt with Strategic Agreements

Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) has released an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA has reached agreements to settle a USD 197 million claim, significantly reducing its net debt by approximately NOK 1 billion. This resolution, involving a payment of USD 91.45 million to MYF Maximus Limited and additional payments to lenders, allows Solstad to regain control of Maximus Limited and enhance its financial flexibility. As a result, the company can now consider paying dividends, contingent on its financial performance.

