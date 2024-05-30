News & Insights

Solstad Offshore ASA Concludes AGM with Key Approvals

May 30, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) has released an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA successfully conducted its annual general meeting on May 30, 2024, with all agenda proposals approved, including the annual accounts and board reports for 2023. The meeting saw 59.69% of voting shares represented and confirmed the remuneration for board members and auditors. No dividends were declared, with a transfer from retained profits amounting to NOK 413,827.

