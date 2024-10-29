Solstad Offshore Announces Dividend and Meeting Plans

Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) has released an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting for Solstad Maritime Holding AS on November 14, 2024, where a cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share is proposed. The dividend distribution is scheduled around November 21, 2024, based on the interim balance sheet dated June 30, 2024. The notice encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communication and outlines procedures for attending and voting at the meeting.

