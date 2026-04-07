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SOLR

SOLR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 07, 2026 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Guinness Atkinson Sustainable Energy ETF (Symbol: SOLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.85, changing hands as low as $30.68 per share. Guinness Atkinson Sustainable Energy shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Guinness Atkinson Sustainable Energy 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SOLR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.691 per share, with $34.7509 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.66.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Stock Splits
 GBCI Split History
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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