SOLR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Guinness Atkinson Sustainable Energy ETF (Symbol: SOLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.85, changing hands as low as $30.68 per share. Guinness Atkinson Sustainable Energy shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOLR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.691 per share, with $34.7509 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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