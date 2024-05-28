News & Insights

Stocks

Solowin Partners with MaiCapital on Crypto Assets

May 28, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has released an update.

Solowin Holdings has announced a strategic partnership with MaiCapital to enhance virtual asset allocation for investors, leveraging MaiCapital’s pioneering work in institutional-grade cryptocurrency investment management. The collaboration is timed to capitalize on increasing interest in virtual assets in Hong Kong, following the approval of virtual asset ETFs. Solowin’s subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings, will work with MaiCapital to extend asset management services and provide diverse investment options in the virtual asset space.

For further insights into SWIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.