Solowin Partners with MaiCapital on Crypto Assets

Solowin Holdings has announced a strategic partnership with MaiCapital to enhance virtual asset allocation for investors, leveraging MaiCapital’s pioneering work in institutional-grade cryptocurrency investment management. The collaboration is timed to capitalize on increasing interest in virtual assets in Hong Kong, following the approval of virtual asset ETFs. Solowin’s subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings, will work with MaiCapital to extend asset management services and provide diverse investment options in the virtual asset space.

