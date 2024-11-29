Solowin Holdings Updates Securities Purchase Agreement

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has released an update.

Solowin Holdings has announced an amendment to their securities purchase agreement with an investor, involving a potential shift to a dual class share structure. The amendment postpones the second closing date to December 31, 2024, where the investor will purchase additional shares depending on the approval of the dual class proposal. This move highlights Solowin’s strategic efforts in stock structuring, keeping investors intrigued about its future developments.

