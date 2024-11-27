Solowin Holdings Reschedules Meeting for Share Structure Change

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has released an update.

Solowin Holdings has announced the rescheduling of its Extraordinary General Meeting to December 17, 2024, to allow for the re-designation and re-classification of its shares into dual-class structures, increasing voting power for Class B shares. This postponement aims to provide shareholders ample time to evaluate the amended proposal, which includes adopting a new memorandum and articles of association. Investors are encouraged to review the changes and cast their votes promptly to ensure their participation in this crucial decision.

