Solowin Holdings Reschedules Meeting for Share Structure Change

November 27, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has released an update.

Solowin Holdings has announced the rescheduling of its Extraordinary General Meeting to December 17, 2024, to allow for the re-designation and re-classification of its shares into dual-class structures, increasing voting power for Class B shares. This postponement aims to provide shareholders ample time to evaluate the amended proposal, which includes adopting a new memorandum and articles of association. Investors are encouraged to review the changes and cast their votes promptly to ensure their participation in this crucial decision.

