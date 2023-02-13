Soloway Richard Cuts Stake in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Fintel reports that Soloway Richard has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.06MM shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 17, 2022 they reported 6.07MM shares and 16.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies is $38.56. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $31.65.

The projected annual revenue for Napco Security Technologies is $172MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 8.29%.

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 12.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.25%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 29,961K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,737K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,578K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,469K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,080K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 884K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing a decrease of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

