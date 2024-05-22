Solomon Systech’s AGM Set for Key Decisions

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. (HK:2878) has released an update.

Solomon Systech (International) Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on June 20, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and consider the re-appointment and remuneration of independent auditors. Additionally, a mandate for the company to buy back shares up to 10% of its total will be proposed. The meeting signifies key corporate governance activities and will involve important resolutions that could impact the company’s stock performance.

