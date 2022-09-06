US Markets

Solomon Islands gov't says Australian election offer inappropriate

Contributor
Kirsty Needham Reuters
Published

The Solomon Islands government said on Tuesday that the timing of an offer from Australia to fund its next election was inappropriate because a bill to delay the vote was already before the parliament.

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands government said on Tuesday that the timing of an offer from Australia to fund its next election was inappropriate because a bill to delay the vote was already before the parliament.

"The bill is set for the elected Members of Parliament to debate and vote on as required by the Constitution of Solomon Islands and not the Australian Government to influence," the government statement said.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Kirsty.needham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular