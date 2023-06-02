Solocal Group (EPA:LOCAL) Price Target Decreased by 16.86% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for Solocal Group (EPA:LOCAL) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an decrease of 16.86% from the prior estimate of 0.87 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 334.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solocal Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCAL is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 1,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 681K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fs Credit Income Fund holds 492K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 354K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCAL by 31.27% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

