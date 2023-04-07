Solocal Group (EPA:LOCAL) Price Target Decreased by 13.42% to 1.21

The average one-year price target for Solocal Group (EPA:LOCAL) has been revised to 1.21 / share. This is an decrease of 13.42% from the prior estimate of 1.39 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.56 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.31% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fs Credit Income Fund holds 492K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solocal Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCAL is 0.01%, a decrease of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,904K shares.

