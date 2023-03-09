Markets
Solo Brands Soars On Upbeat Quarterly Results

March 09, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) are surging more than 25% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter-results.

Profit in the fourth quarter increased to $11.33 million or $0.18 per share, higher than $10.69 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $29 million or $0.33 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.23 per share.

Sales increased 11.8% to $197.24 million from $176.47 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $156.4 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $520 million to $540 million. Analysts expect earnings of $538.59 million.

DTC, currently at $5.06, has traded in the range of $3.39-$10.74 in the last 1 year.

