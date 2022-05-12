Solo Brands Names Somer Webb New CFO

(RTTNews) - Solo Brands, Inc (DTC), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for lifestyle brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of Somer Webb as its new chief financial officer effective May 16, 2022. Its former CFO Sam Simmons had stepped down in February this year.

Somer Webb is joining the company from Kent Outdoors, a sporting goods manufacturer, where she was Chief Financial Officer. She has more than 15 years of financial experience, particularly in financial planning and analysis, M&A and driving organic growth through business intelligence insights.

Prior to Kent Outdoors, Somer was CFO at Worldwide Express, a global logistics provider. Somer has also held leadership positions at DaVita, Match Group, Amazon, and Yum Brands.

Shares of Solo Brands closed Wednesday's trading at $5.08, down $0.84 or 14.19 percent from the previous close.

