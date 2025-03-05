Solo Brands, Inc. to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

Solo Brands will report Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on March 12, 2025, with an accompanying conference call.

Full Release



GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), an omni-channel platform of beloved brands





Solo Stove





,





Chubbies





,





Oru Kayak





,





ISLE





and





TerraFlame





, today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call for management’s prepared remarks on Solo Brands strategy and financial results that will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.





Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-866-652-5200 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6060) at least 10 minutes prior to the start and ask to join the Solo Brands call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website,





https://investors.solobrands.com





.





A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 19, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-0088). The access code for the replay is 1021839. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for one year.







About Solo Brands, Inc.







Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.







Company Contact:







Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations









investors@solobrands.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Sandy Martin and Steven Hooser





Three Part Advisors, LLC





214-616-2207 / 214-872-2710











