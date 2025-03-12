SOLO BRANDS Earnings Results: $DTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOLO BRANDS ($DTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $143,540,000, missing estimates of $163,680,600 by $-20,140,600.
SOLO BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of SOLO BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,071,817 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,361,871
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,007,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,830,376
- UBS GROUP AG added 460,783 shares (+3337.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,292
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 296,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,739
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 174,660 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $246,270
- CONCURRENT INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 166,588 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,910
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 161,812 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,465
