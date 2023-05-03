Solo Brands (DTC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Solo Brands DTC is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $81.46 million, indicating a decline of 0.90% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 5 cents per share.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last trailing four quarters. Solo Brands has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.19%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The company’s first-quarter 2023 top line is expected to have been driven by the wholesale channel as a result of continued market penetration as witnessed in the fourth quarter.



In the growing macroeconomic uncertainty, Solo Brands executed their playbook that has resulted in growth of DTC, wholesale and international businesses. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the first quarter, comprehensive privacy laws were passed in Virginia, Colorado, Utah and Connecticut. These laws will increase complexity and restrictions and are expected to have increased compliance costs in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you can see below.



Solo Brands currently has an Earnings ESP of -30.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





