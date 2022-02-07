Markets
Solo Brands CFO Simmons To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Solo Brands Inc (DTC) said Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Sam Simmons will step down from the company this year.

Simmons will remain in the Chief Financial Officer role until a successor is named and then support the transition, the company said in a statement.

The company has initiated a national search for his successor.

The company plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in late-March. The Company reaffirmed the previous guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021.

