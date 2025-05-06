Solo Brands Appeals NYSE Delisting Determination Amid Trading Halt

Solo Brands appeals NYSE delisting decision over low stock price; continues trading on OTC Pink Market.

Solo Brands, Inc. has announced its formal appeal against the NYSE Regulation's decision to delist its Class A common stock due to "abnormally low" trading prices. This determination, made on April 22, 2025, resulted in a halt to trading on the NYSE, with the stock currently being quoted on the OTC Pink Market. Solo Brands, which operates lifestyle brands like Solo Stove and Chubbies, expresses confidence that its current stock price does not reflect the company's true value and aims to restore compliance with NYSE standards, potentially through a reverse stock split. While the appeal is ongoing, the Class A shares will remain listed on the NYSE, albeit with trading suspended. The company reaffirms its commitment to adhering to public company regulations during this period.

The company is actively appealing the NYSE's decision to delist its Class A common stock, indicating a commitment to remaining a publicly traded entity.

The appeal process allows the Class A common stock to stay listed on the NYSE during the review period, maintaining investor confidence and awareness.

Solo Brands emphasizes that it believes the current stock price does not accurately reflect the company's value, suggesting potential for future recovery and growth.

The company plans to implement a reverse stock split as part of its strategy to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards, showing proactive management efforts.

The company's Class A common stock is currently suspended from trading on the NYSE due to being deemed "no longer suitable for listing," indicating significant concerns about its financial viability.

The appeal process for the delisting decision may signal underlying issues with the company's stock performance and overall market confidence, reflecting negatively on investor sentiment.

A commitment to a reverse stock split as part of their efforts to regain compliance suggests that the company is facing severe price level challenges, which could further undermine investor confidence.

Why did Solo Brands appeal the NYSE delisting decision?

Solo Brands believes the current trading price does not reflect its true value, prompting the appeal against the NYSE delisting determination.

What is the current status of Solo Brands' Class A common stock?

Currently, the Class A common stock is suspended from trading on the NYSE and being quoted on the OTC Pink Market as "DTCB."

What are the potential outcomes of the appeal process?

If successful, the NYSE may resume trading of Solo Brands' Class A common stock, allowing it to continue on the exchange.

What measures is Solo Brands taking during the appeal?

Solo Brands will continue to comply with SEC regulations and NYSE listing requirements while attempting to restore compliance.

What lifestyle brands does Solo Brands own?

Solo Brands' portfolio includes Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle, and Oru, focusing on outdoor and apparel products.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC; OTC: DTCB) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced that it has formally appealed the determination of the staff of NYSE Regulation to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).





As previously announced, on April 22, 2025, the staff of NYSE Regulation determined that the Company’s Class A common stock was no longer suitable for listing based on “abnormally low” price levels pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual and immediately halted trading of the Company’s Class A common stock. As a result, the Class A common stock is currently being quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “DTCB”.





The Company is appealing the determination of the staff of the NYSE Regulation and, if the Company is successful in its appeal, NYSE may resume trading of the Class A common stock. During the appeal period, the Class A common stock will remain listed on the NYSE, though trading on the NYSE will continue to be suspended.





“We believe that the current trading price and market capitalization of Solo Brands does not reflect the value of the Company, and as a result, we have decided to appeal the decision of the staff of NYSE Regulation. While there can be no assurance regarding the outcome of the appeal, we remain committed to our efforts to restore compliance with NYSE listing standards as we execute our action plans, which include a reverse stock split,” said John Larson, Solo Brands Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.





During the appeal period, the Company intends to continue to operate in compliance with public company SEC regulations and other NYSE listing requirements.







About Solo Brands, Inc.







Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.





Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the outcome of our appeal of the NYSE determination to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock, continued quoting of our Class A common stock on the Pink Market, future financial position, turnaround efforts, strategic transformation goals, future growth and shareholder value, our ability to continue as a going concern, our plans and strategy to improve our liquidity, the expected benefits of operational improvements and restructuring efforts, and seasonal trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: failure to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE, upon appeal or otherwise, or any future failure to meet such requirements; the impacts of the trading halt of our Class A common stock from the NYSE and quotation on the OTC Pink Market; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to realize expected benefits from our strategic plans, our ability to implement any restructuring and cost-reduction efforts; our limited liquidity; our ability to mitigate the impact of new and increased tariffs and similar restrictions on our business; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which operate mostly outside of the U.S., and problems with, or the loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; our dependence on cash generated from operations to support our business and our growth initiatives; the limits placed by our indebtedness to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to design, develop and introduce new products; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; risks associated with our international operations; our inability to sustain historic growth rates; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; the highly competitive market in which we operate; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls; business interruptions resulting from fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock; geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; and the ability of our largest stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



