Solo Brands Acquires TerraFlame For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC), a direct-to-consumer platform, announced on Thursday, that it has acquired Terra Flames a company that manufactures sustainable and ecofriendly fireplace fuels.

The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged. TerraFlame sells a range of indoor fire products, like its S'mores By TerraFlame, a portable tabletop s'mores roaster designed to be used indoors.

"This strategic acquisition complements our brands, and, alongside Solo Stove, allows us to offer our customers the fire burning experience outdoors, and with the addition of TerraFlame, we're thrilled to bring the fire inside.." Commented John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands.

Currently, the shares of Solo Brands are trading at $5.85 down 15.34% or $1.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.

